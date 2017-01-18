Media Matters for America

The White House Press Secretary Just Declared War On Reality And The Press Blog 4 hours 15 min ago

"My Shirts Aren't Going To Iron Themselves": Conservatives Launch Attacks On Women’s March Blog 8 hours 8 min ago

What Pundits At Trump's Inauguration Called Populism Is Bigotry, Misogyny, And A Love Of Big Money Some media commentary focused on President Donald Trump’s inaugural address as “populist,” but Trump’s approach cannot be reduced to simplistic advocacy for the "forgotten men and women," which ignores not only the racist and misogynist strains of his campaign and proposed presidency, but also the leanings of a Trump administration poised to favor the very rich at the expense of the already vulnerable. Research

Media Should Report That President Trump Is Violating The Constitution -- And It's An Impeachable Offense According to experts, President Donald Trump’s continued ownership interest in the Trump Organization means that he is in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, which prohibits the president from personally benefiting from actions taken by foreign governments and their agents. Will media hold Trump accountable for this impeachable offense or will they normalize his flagrant violation of the supreme law of the land? Research

Jim Hoft Announces That Trump Will Allow The Gateway Pundit To Have A Correspondent In The White House Video

Right-Wing Media's Latest Conspiracy: CNN Wants Trump Assassinated Right-wing media outlets have concocted the conspiracy theory that a CNN report on the protocol of a “designated presidential survivor” -- in which one cabinet member does not attend the presidential inauguration in the event that a tragedy killed the president and others in the line of succession -- is evidence that CNN figures hope President-elect Donald Trump is assassinated on Inauguration Day in order to keep the Obama administration in power. CNN has reported on the designated survivor during both President Obama’s and President Bush’s presidencies. Research

First Amendment Watch: January 2017 During his 2016 campaign for president, Donald Trump launched an unprecedented war on the press. Since his election, Media Matters has tracked his and his team’s continuing attacks on the media and their abandonment of presidential norms regarding press access, which poses a dangerous threat to our First Amendment freedoms. Following is a list of attacks Trump and his team made against the media -- and instances in which they demonstrated disregard for the press -- from January 1, 2017, up to his January 20 inauguration as president. Research

The Rape-Promoting, Misogynist Harassers Who Are A Key Part Of Trump's "Alt-Right" Alliance Various media figures who advocate for “men’s rights” are also active members of the “alt-right,” the adopted name of a current movement of white nationalists. These men have used their media platforms to spew misogyny for years, some of them recently doing so in defense of President-elect Donald Trump. Research

Meet OANN, Another Right-Wing Outlet Shilling For Trump One America News Network (OANN) drew attention after President-elect Donald Trump took a question from its correspondent at his January 11 press conference. OANN, which was founded in 2013 as a right-wing news network akin to Fox News, shilled for Trump throughout his campaign and recently hired Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as a commentator. The network has a history of race-baiting and presenting anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, and anti-abortion reporting. Research

How The Press Never Stopped Blaming Obama For Radical GOP Obstruction Blog

How Media Outlets Helped Trump Push A Fake News Story About Bikers And His Inauguration Media outlets uncritically quoted President-elect Donald Trump’s claim that he saw a “scene” of “thousands” of the group Bikers for Trump traveling to Washington, D.C., for his inauguration, even though BuzzFeed had reported hours before that the photos being shared online were recycled, having been taken years ago. As is well-established, media run the risk of accidentally enabling lies if they repeat Trump's unsubstantiated or false claims without including context or a rebuttal. Research

CBS Atlanta Affiliate Gives Credibility To Debunked Pizzagate Conspiracy Blog

Donald Trump Wants An Army Of Jeff Gannon Shills In The White House Press Briefing Room Blog

Transphobic Slurs And Death Wishes: How Right-Wing Media Responded To The Commutation Of Chelsea Manning’s Prison Sentence After President Barack Obama commuted most of Chelsea Manning’s remaining prison sentence, right-wing media figures responded by attacking her gender identity, denouncing transition-related care, and hoping Manning would commit suicide. Research

Rumored Ouster Of White House Press Corps Was Months In The Making According to reports, the incoming Trump administration has given “serious consideration” to the idea of removing the permanent press corps from the White House. This potential exclusion of the press from White House access has been months in the making, with President-elect Donald Trump, his political allies, and his right-wing media sycophants clamoring for the next administration to restrict access for outlets that have criticized his policies and statements and attacking the press in general. Meanwhile, the president-elect has been building up alternative, pro-Trump outlets. Research

When Journalists Investigated Trump's Nominee For Education Secretary, They Found Scores Of Unanswered Questions Journalists have spent months investigating the complicated connections of education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos, attempting to untangle her financial dealings and ideological stances on public education. In light of DeVos’ January 17 Senate committee confirmation hearing, Media Matters highlights some of the findings from quality investigative reporting on the billionaire Republican mega-donor. Research

Mainstream Media Echoes Pro-Trump Fringe, Credit Trump For New GM Jobs That Were “Planned For Months” General Motors (GM) announced a $1 billion investment in US jobs and factories that it stressed at the time was “part of the normal process” and had “been planned for months.” Nonetheless, several major media outlets gave credit to Trump in either their headlines or first few paragraphs, downplaying that the decision was previously planned. Many pro-Trump outlets earlier did the same or framed the decision entirely as a Trump-influenced effort, some by referencing a tweet Trump wrote in early January in which he threatened a “big border tax” if GM sells Mexican-made cars in the United States. Research

Trump Wants To Flood White House Press Briefings With Sycophants And Propagandists Blog

When The New York Times Helped Trump By Putting The Brakes On The Russian Hacking Story Blog

Tucker Carlson Celebrated MLK Day By Hosting A Former Black Panther To Smear John Lewis Video