Media Matters for America

Here Are The Most Racially Bigoted Right-Wing Media Segments Of 2016 In 2016, right-wing media’s use of racially charged and bigoted statements hit new lows, featuring widely condemned segments reliant on racial caricatures, bigoted attempts to blame progressives for the actions of white nationalists, and slurs directed against other media figures. Here are the most bigoted stories and statements from right-wing media figures over the last year: Research

12 Times Media Figures Fought Bigotry And Misinformation In 2016 2016 was a red letter year for xenophobia and misinformation. From smears about Muslims to hostility over LGBT rights, media have had to push back against a torrent of lies and distortion. Here are 12 times the media rebuffed right-wing lies and deceit. Research

Media Are Watching The Trump Transition From The Sidelines Blog

8 Times Media Debunked Trump’s Outrageous Statements On The Economy In 2016 President-elect Donald Trump spread numerous falsehoods, myths, and outright lies about the state of the American economy in 2016. As the year comes to a close, Media Matters offers eight examples of journalists and media outlets debunking Trump’s outrageously misleading statements. Research

The 15 Most Ridiculous Things That Media Figures Said About Environmental Issues In 2016 Blog

How The Media Elevated Anti-Immigrant Nativist Groups Throughout 2016, media outlets were complicit in mainstreaming the “nativist lobby,” made up of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), and NumbersUSA, groups with ties to white supremacists whose mission is to drastically limit both legal and illegal immigration. Even though these groups have a record of producing shoddy research and pushing misinformation about immigrants, their agenda has now inspired many of President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Many mainstream media outlets contributed to the normalization of these nativist groups by repeatedly referencing them under the pretense of balance while failing to acknowledge their insidious anti-immigrant agenda or provide context about their nativist origins. Research

How Two Major Cable News Networks Enabled Some Of The Worst Sexual Assault Apologism Of 2016 Blog

News Programs Need To Make Latino Representation A Priority Blog

The Year Fox News Flushed Roger Ailes And His Sexual Harassment Scandal Down The Memory Hole Blog

Trump Brings His Devious Social Media Director, Dan Scavino, To The White House President-elect Donald Trump’s newly announced assistant to the president and director of social media, Dan Scavino, frequently used social media while working on the Trump campaign to share links from sites that push fake news and conspiracy theories. He was also responsible for an anti-Semitic Trump campaign tweet and routinely attacked Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who cited Scavino as a reason she received death threats during the campaign. Research

Kellyanne Conway Heads To The White House With Anti-Trump Baggage And A Record Of Homophobia And Misogyny Kellyanne Conway, who has been named White House counselor to President-elect Donald Trump after serving as his campaign manager, has long been a fixture in right-wing media and has a history of peddling homophobic, anti-choice, and misogynistic talking points. As a cable news pundit during the 2016 primary season, she attacked Trump for his “unpresidential” and “vulgar” language, for having “built a lot of his business on the backs of the little guy,” and for not releasing his tax returns. Research

Planned Parenthood Is Under Attack In Texas, And Media There Are Failing The Challenge Texas media are omitting crucial information in reports on the state’s move to cut off Medicaid funds to Planned Parenthood, including that Texas’ decision was largely based on debunked videos by an anti-abortion activist group, the Center for Medical Progress, and that the move will negatively impact women’s health. In contrast, reporting by online outlets geared toward women put Texas media to shame, explaining that the evidence behind the policy decision is misleading and that the defunding will have dire consequences for women’s health in Texas. Research

Fox Contributor Newt Gingrich Wants Congress To Change Ethics Laws For Trump Blog