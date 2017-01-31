Media Matters for America

Skip to main content
The Trump Administration's War On The Press
Alex Jones Compares Infowars To Jackie Robinson Desegregating Baseball
Wall Street Journal
Reporters Concerned About Paper's Softer Trump Coverage
Here Are The Hacks In Charge Of Broadcasting Trump's Propaganda Internationally
Fake News Has Always Existed, But Social Media And A Lying President Have Amplified Its Reach
Canada’s "Alt-Right" Mosque Shooter, And What He Means For Right-Wing Media
Conservatives Backing Trump's Nominee Are Whitewashing 293 Days Of GOP Obstruction
White Supremacist Launches Harassment Campaign On Journalist For Tying Him To White Supremacy
Infowars And New DC Chief Jerome Corsi Are A Perfect Match To Cover Donald Trump
Watch Jake Tapper Point Out Sean Spicer's Hypocrisy On Media Calling Trump's Muslim Ban "The Ban"
Outlet Frequently Cited By Trump Smears Mosque Where Six People Were Massacred
CNN Just Hired The Worst Economist In The World
Fox Hosts On Those Affected By Trump's Muslim Ban: "They Don't Have Rights"
The Muslim Ban Is A Religious Test Built On A False Premise
Tell The White House Press Corps: Stand Up To Trump's Blacklist
How Fox Covers A White Extremist Murdering 6 People At A Mosque
Journalists: Don’t Let Trump Pretend He’s “Supportive” Of LGBTQ Rights
Cable News Hosts Anti-Muslim Extremists To Defend Trump’s Muslim Ban
Sean Spicer Denies Trump Has Demonized The Press -- But If He Did, They Deserved It
Fox & Friends
Debates Whether Jesus Was Really A Refugee
January 31, 2017 9:11 AM EST
Fox's Andrew Napolitano: If Federal Employees "Can't Work For This President, They Should Go And He'll Be Happy To Replace Them"
January 31, 2017 9:05 AM EST
Fox's Brit Hume More Concerned With Traffic Created By Protests Than People Being Detained
January 30, 2017 9:06 PM EST
CNN's
The Lead
Explains Trump's "Unsettling" Decision To Put Stephen Bannon On The National Security Council
January 30, 2017 5:12 PM EST
A Refugee Tells CNN How He Loves America After Escaping Persecution In Syria
January 30, 2017 1:44 PM EST
Christiane Amanpour Rejects Trump Administration’s Attacks On The Press: "We're Not Going To Shut Up"
January 26, 2017 9:28 PM EST
"My Shirts Aren't Going To Iron Themselves": Conservatives Launch Attacks On Women’s March
January 21, 2017 2:52 PM EST
Media Should Report That President Trump Is Violating The Constitution -- And It's An Impeachable Offense
January 20, 2017 12:08 PM EST
Carl Bernstein Calls Kellyanne Conway A "Propaganda Minister"
January 11, 2017 9:28 PM EST
Megyn Kelly Links Michelle Obama's Commencement Speech To "A Culture Of Victimization"
May 20, 2015 10:02 PM EDT
The Press Shouldn’t Believe Anything The White House Tells Them -- Ever
The Right Way To Report On The Impact Of Obamacare Repeal
STUDY: Networks Fail To Report Consequences Of Trump’s Expansion Of The Global Gag Rule
Far Right Media Cite Fake News Outlets To Falsely Report Mosque Attacker Was A Muslim
Fox & Friends
Debates Whether Jesus Was Really A Refugee
Brit Hume More Concerned With Traffic Created By Protests Than People Being Detained
02.01.2017
02.01.2017
Here Are The Hacks In Charge Of Broadcasting Trump's Propaganda Internationally
02.01.2017
Canada’s "Alt-Right" Mosque Shooter, And What He Means For Right-Wing Media
02.01.2017
Alex Jones Compares Infowars In The White House Press Room To The Desegregation Of Baseball
02.01.2017
Media Matters
' Angelo Carusone: Fake News Has "Always Existed," But Social Media And A Lying President Have Amplified Its Reach
02.01.2017
Trump Ally Roger Stone Goes On RT And Defends Russia From Allegations Of Election Interference
02.01.2017
Trump's White Supremacist Support Is Thrilled With His Supreme Court Pick
02.01.2017
Conservative Media Figures Backing Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Are Whitewashing 293 Days Of GOP Obstruction
02.01.2017
The Muslim Ban Is A Religious Test Built On A False Premise
01.31.2017
