Media Matters for America

Diversity & Discrimination
Economy
Education
Elections
Environment & Science
Government
Health Care
Immigration
Inclusion Matters
Justice & Civil Liberties
Media Structures & Regulations
National Security & Foreign Policy
Reproductive Rights
Trump's War On The Press
How To Get Away With White Supremacy In Trump's White House
This Is What Happens When You Hire A Trump Adviser To Give Economic Analysis
Fox Hosts Defend Steve Bannon From Claims He's A White Supremacist
CNN Said A Decade-Old Video Was “Brand New” From Yemen Raid, Before Clarifying That It Was Years Old
Elle
Joins ProPublica Project On Hate Crime Reporting, Showcasing Role Women’s Outlets Can Fill
How NBC News Is Catering To Trump’s Presidency
Right-Wing Media Are Calling For A Great Bureaucratic Purge
CNN Correspondent: Trump Is A Hypocrite For “Accepting” A Good Jobs Report After Rejecting Them Under Obama
Exciting The Right Wing, Trump Downplays Threat Of Right-Wing Terror
CNN Host Challenges GOP Senator Over Republican Move To Allow People With Severe Mental Illness To Buy Guns
The Trump Administration's War On The Press
25 More Things To Know About Sean Hannity
Stop Airing Spicer's White House Briefings Live
Trump's SCOTUS Nominee Is Not "Mainstream"
Alex Jones Compares Infowars To Jackie Robinson Desegregating Baseball
Wall Street Journal
Reporters Concerned About Paper's Softer Trump Coverage
Here Are The Hacks In Charge Of Broadcasting Trump's Propaganda Internationally
ABC World News Tonight
Explores The Anti-Muslim Extremism Of Trump's White Nationalist Advisor Stephen Bannon
February 1, 2017 8:00 PM EST
Media Matters
' Angelo Carusone: Fake News Has "Always Existed," But Social Media And A Lying President Have Amplified Its Reach
February 1, 2017 1:19 PM EST
Trump Ally Roger Stone Goes On RT And Defends Russia From Allegations Of Election Interference
February 1, 2017 9:51 AM EST
Fox's
The Five
Hosts On Those Affected By Trump's Muslim Ban: "They Don't Have Rights"
January 31, 2017 6:13 PM EST
January 31, 2017 5:03 PM EST
Christiane Amanpour Rejects Trump Administration’s Attacks On The Press: "We're Not Going To Shut Up"
January 26, 2017 9:28 PM EST
"My Shirts Aren't Going To Iron Themselves": Conservatives Launch Attacks On Women’s March
January 21, 2017 2:52 PM EST
Media Should Report That President Trump Is Violating The Constitution -- And It's An Impeachable Offense
January 20, 2017 12:08 PM EST
Megyn Kelly Links Michelle Obama's Commencement Speech To "A Culture Of Victimization"
May 20, 2015 10:02 PM EDT
Watch Kellyanne Conway Push Three Anti-Abortion Myths In Under Two Minutes
January 27, 2017 3:03 PM EST
Fake News Has Always Existed, But Social Media And A Lying President Have Amplified Its Reach
Canada’s "Alt-Right" Mosque Shooter, And What He Means For Right-Wing Media
Conservatives Backing Trump's Nominee Are Whitewashing 293 Days Of GOP Obstruction
White Supremacist Launches Harassment Campaign On Journalist For Tying Him To White Supremacy
Infowars And New DC Chief Jerome Corsi Are A Perfect Match To Cover Donald Trump
Watch Jake Tapper Point Out Sean Spicer's Hypocrisy On Media Calling Trump's Muslim Ban "The Ban"
Here Is How NBC News Is Catering To Trump’s Presidency
02.02.2017
Fox News Brings Back Man Who Invoked Internment Camps As "Precedent" To Defend Muslim Ban
02.03.2017
Town Of Newtown, CT, Calls On Trump To Sever Ties With Sandy Hook Truther Alex Jones
02.03.2017
FCC Decision To Reduce Internet Subsidy For Low-Income Americans Comes Straight From Fox News
02.03.2017
Trump Caught Spreading Debunked News Story On Facebook To Build Support For His Muslim Ban
02.05.2017
Eric Boehlert On
AM Joy
: Trump Is "Trying To Destroy The Fourth Estate" Because He's "Incredibly Insecure"
02.05.2017
CBS' John Dickerson Has To Ask VP Pence Three Times Whether "America Is Morally Superior To Russia"
02.05.2017
Right-Wing Media Urge A Great Bureaucratic Purge
02.03.2017
What The Media Ignore When They Call Gorsuch "Mainstream"
02.02.2017
Trump's White Supremacist Support Is Thrilled With His Supreme Court Pick
02.01.2017
Diversity & Discrimination
Economy
Education
Elections
Environment & Science
Government
Health Care
Immigration
Inclusion Matters
Justice & Civil Liberties
Media Structures & Regulations
National Security & Foreign Policy
Reproductive Rights