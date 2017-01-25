Media Matters for America

Alex Jones Says Infowars Has Been Invited To Trump’s White House Press Briefings Video 7 min 11 sec ago

Rachel Maddow Details How Trump Is Turning Voice Of America Into His Personal Propaganda Outlet Video

Fox Host Wants Native Americans To Trade Their Opposition To DAPL For Casinos Video

Voter Fraud Myths Pushed By Trump Have Long Been Propagated By Right-Wing Media Throughout his campaign, and continuing now as President, Donald Trump has made a series of baseless claims alleging mass voter fraud in order to either preemptively cast doubt on the election results, or to dispute the fact he didn’t win the popular vote. Trump’s allegations, which ranged from “people are going to walk in” and “vote ten times,” to claiming “he would have won the popular vote had it not been for millions of illegal votes,” and most recently his decision to ask for “a major investigation into voter fraud” are based on a series of myths that right-wing media have pushed for years -- including the arguments that strict voter ID laws are needed to prevent voter fraud, that dead people are voting, and that there is widespread noncitizen voting. Research

We Know The Charlatans Trump Is Relying On For His Dangerous Voter Fraud Lies Blog

Media Should Be Reporting About The Consequences Of A Permanent Hyde Amendment Blog

22 Times Jim Hoft And The Gateway Pundit Were Absurdly Wrong The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft said the Trump administration has promised that the site will “have a White House correspondent this year.” Hoft's website is one of the worst purveyors of false information on the internet, having repeatedly fallen for fake stories, published numerous articles with factual inaccuracies (later pulling some, but leaving others uncorrected), and pushed fact-free conspiracy theories about a wide range of topics including President Obama’s birthplace. Research

Renowned Liar Sean Spicer Lied About Lying To The Press Despite his pledge that he would “never knowingly say something that is not factual” to the media as White House press secretary, Sean Spicer is using his position behind the lectern to tell lies to the press. Research

MSNBC Segment Shows Life Or Death Consequences Of ACA Repeal Video

Conspiracy Outlet WND Is Still Pushing Its Anti-Muslim Fake News Story Even After It Was Debunked WorldNetDaily (WND) writer Leo Hohmann is standing by debunked reports that Syrian refugee children sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl in Twin Falls, ID. Local officials said the reports were not true, and the state’s former attorney general called out Hohmann’s reporting and said his “so-called news” site plays “fast and loose with the truth.” Hohmann, who has a history of fearmongering about Muslims and refugees, claimed that the local officials are “covering up” the real story. WorldNetDaily also played an instrumental role in promoting the racist “birther” campaign against former President Barack Obama. Research

How Incoming White House Staffer Julia Hahn Attacked Paul Ryan At Breitbart President Donald Trump is planning to hire Julia Hahn, a Breitbart.com staff writer, to serve in his administration, primarily under former Breitbart CEO and current White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon. Hahn, who has repeatedly criticized House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) while at Breitbart, is coming into the job as tensions are reportedly starting to cool between Ryan and Bannon. Research

Trump Embraces Weird Conservative Media Habit Of Fabricating Crowd Sizes Blog

Here Are The Media Figures Who Praised Renowned Liar Sean Spicer White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has attracted widespread criticism for “a series of false statements” he made about the size of the crowds at the presidential inauguration. Prior to Spicer’s meltdown, however, some media figures were full of praise for the “competent, thorough” “straight shooter.” Later, other media figures credited him for a supposed “reboot” in his first official press briefing as White House press secretary. Research

The White House Press Secretary Pivots From Attacking The Press To Gaslighting Them Blog

Fake News Purveyors Cheer On, Echo Trump Team's Lies About Inauguration Crowd Size Following demonstrably false statements made by President Trump and White House press secretary Sean Spicer that Trump's inauguration ceremony had “the largest audience to witness an inauguration," numerous websites that Media Matters has identified as purveyors of fake news cheered on Spicer for his comments or attempted to verify his false claims. Nearly all of these websites are still supported, in part, by revenue from Google’s advertising service and many attempted to brand mainstream media reporting about the crowds as “fake news.” Research

STUDY: Mainstream Media Use Anti-Immigrant Slur In Discussions Of Undocumented Immigrants A Media Matters study counted the number of instances in which cable and broadcast news programs used, without pushback, the anti-immigrant slur "illegal immigrant" or variations of the term to describe undocumented immigrants, a practice that has been increasingly rejected by journalistic organizations, style critics, and other institutions. Starting from then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's September 2016 speech on immigration that used the slur through his election and into the transition, Media Matters found variations of "illegal immigrant" used on both evening and Sunday cable and broadcast news shows: ABC was the only network to avoid using such terminology entirely, while Fox News was by far the worst offender. Research

NY Times Remains Embroiled In Controversy Over Its 2016 Coverage Of Russia And Trump Blog