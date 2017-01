Media Matters for America

Echoing Trump Team, NBC And MSNBC Figures Dismiss Claims About Russia And The President-Elect NBC and MSNBC figures have adopted misleading language also used by President-elect Donald Trump and his advisors to criticize and dismiss claims that Russia may have compromising information on the president-elect. A statement released by Director of National Intelligence James Clapper confirmed that Trump was briefed on the allegations, which the intelligence community has not yet verified or discredited. Research

Morning Joe Still Loves Donald Trump

Miami Herald Outshines Other Major Florida Newspapers On ACA Coverage (But The Bar Is Low) Republicans are pushing forward with a repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and Florida is one of the states that stands to lose the most if health care reform is rolled back. Yet over the past two months, the top Florida newspapers -- the Miami Herald, the Sun Sentinel, the Tampa Bay Times, and the Orlando Sentinel -- have largely failed to convey the impact of repeal on many of the state’s vulnerable residents. While there were coverage flaws across the board, the Miami Herald outshone the other major newspapers. Research

Five Key Climate Takeaways From The Rex Tillerson Confirmation Hearing

Trump Press Secretary Admits He Threatened To Remove A Journalist From Press Conference

Wall Street Journal Invents Reasons For Trump To Gut Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

"Delusional" And "Racially Divisive" -- Right Wing Media's Unhinged Reaction To Obama's Farewell Address During President Obama’s final farewell address on January 10, conservative media figures criticized and smeared Obama, claiming he had "destroyed a basic sense of solidarity," was "racially divisive," and was "faking tears" while talking about Michelle Obama. Research

Right-Wing Media Fall For Dubious Claim Alibaba Will Create 1 Million U.S. Jobs Right-wing media outlets ran with Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma’s claim that Alibaba would “create 1 million U.S. jobs” in the US by allowing the sale of American goods to China on their platform. While right-wing media outlets cite Alibaba’s dubious statement as a victory for President-elect Donald Trump, the company’s vague plan relies on claims of indirect job growth. Research