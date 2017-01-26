Media Matters for America

Skip to main content
Giuliani Brags That He Crafted Trump's Muslim Ban
CNN: "Is Cable News Shaping Trump's U.S. Policy?"
Conservatives Hail Trump’s Immigration Order Banning Muslims
Sean Hannity Lies About Leaving President Obama’s Children Alone
Internet Trolls Are Trying To Get Undocumented Immigrants Rounded Up And Deported
Media Must Label Anti-Immigrant Nativists Properly
CNN's Jim Acosta: Trump's Claim About Illegal Votes "Is A Falsehood, Full Stop"
STUDY: Cable News Devoted Significant Time To Wikileaks Emails Before The Election
Steve Bannon To Journalists: Kneel Before Trump
Potential DHS Hire Jon Feere Promoted Anti-Immigrant White Nationalist Website
Sean Hannity Implores Donald Trump To Resume Torture
Google Ads Are Still Running On Numerous Fake News Websites
Trump Praises Fox, Claims "Much" Of The Media "Is Fake News"
Christiane Amanpour On Trump's Attacks On The Press: "We're Not Going To Shut Up"
Bill O'Reilly: Mexico "Should Pay For At Least Part Of The Wall"
Carl Bernstein: For Trump, "The Opposition Is Not The Media; The Opposition Is Becoming The Truth"
White Nationalists And Nativists Want Americans To Pay To Keep America White
Alex Jones Says Infowars Has Been Invited To Trump’s White House Press Briefings
Alex Jones: I’m Going To "Figure Out Who We Want To Send” To The White House
Trump Reportedly Outraged That CNN Doesn't Cover Him Like Fox News
Breitbart Reporter Is A White Nationalist With A Long Trail Of Racist And Anti-Muslim Twitter Posts
Trump’s Deep Character Flaws Will Define His Presidency; Media Should Focus Attention There
Trump Had A Nonsensical Response When David Muir Fact Checked His Lie
Fox & Friends
Treats Trump's Unsecured Phone As A Joke
Rachel Maddow Shows How Trump Is Turning Voice Of America Into His Propaganda Outlet
We Know The Charlatans Trump Is Relying On For His Dangerous Voter Fraud Lies
Tell The White House Press Corps: Stand Up To Trump's Blacklist
How Reporters And Civil Servants Can Thwart Trump’s Anti-Transparency Agenda
Fox Host Wants Native Americans To Trade Their Opposition To DAPL For Casinos
Right-Wing Media Generated The Voter Fraud Lies That Trump Is Now Pushing
Facebook’s Trending Topics Adjustments Are Insufficient Half-Measures
Fox & Friends
Jokes About Trump's Unsecured Phone Despite Media Reports That It's A Security Threat
January 26, 2017 9:58 AM EST
Alex Jones Says Infowars Has Been Invited To Trump’s White House Press Briefings
January 26, 2017 8:22 AM EST
Rachel Maddow Details How Trump Is Turning Voice Of America Into His Personal Propaganda Outlet
January 25, 2017 10:33 PM EST
Watch President Trump’s Nonsensical Response To ABC Muir’s Voter Fraud Fact Check
January 25, 2017 7:24 PM EST
Fox Host Wants Native Americans To Trade Their Opposition To DAPL For Casinos
January 25, 2017 6:46 PM EST
"My Shirts Aren't Going To Iron Themselves": Conservatives Launch Attacks On Women’s March
January 21, 2017 2:52 PM EST
Media Should Report That President Trump Is Violating The Constitution -- And It's An Impeachable Offense
January 20, 2017 12:08 PM EST
Carl Bernstein Calls Kellyanne Conway A "Propaganda Minister"
January 11, 2017 9:28 PM EST
Megyn Kelly Links Michelle Obama's Commencement Speech To "A Culture Of Victimization"
May 20, 2015 10:02 PM EDT
Newt Gingrich: Trump Should Use The CNN Confrontation As An Excuse To Break The Press
January 13, 2017 12:28 PM EST
How Reporters And Civil Servants Can Thwart Trump’s Anti-Transparency Agenda
Meet Anti-LGBTQ Extremism’s Insidious New Leader
Jake Tapper: Trump Should Start His Investigation With His Own Political Aides
Shepard Smith: "Fox News Is Not Aware Of Any Reliable Studies" That Suggests "There's Widespread Voter Fraud"
Ari Melber: Trump Is Officially Making The Government Engage In A "Deliberate Effort" To Lie
Fake News Purveyors Run With Bigoted Attacks On Women’s March Organizer And Google Helps Them Profit
Voter Fraud Experts: Trump’s “Bizarre” Claim Of Illegal Votes Could Lead To Severe Voter Restrictions
Joe Scarborough Shut Down By Sen. McCain After Claiming Sleep Deprivation Isn’t Torture
Media Should Be Reporting About The Consequences Of A Permanent Hyde Amendment
Trump Press Secretary: Media Should Assume Trump Is Correct Unless They "Can Prove Otherwise"
Renowned Liar Sean Spicer Lied About Lying To The Press
Trump Threatens To Invade An American City In Response To A Bill O’Reilly Segment
Rudy Giuliani Brags That He Crafted Trump's Muslim Ban
01.29.2017
Fox’s Chris Wallace Ignored Constitutional And Diplomatic Concerns Over Trump’s Muslim Ban
01.29.2017
Trump Administration Continues Its Blackout Of CNN
01.29.2017
Hannity Claims He And Other Conservatives Left President Obama’s Daughters Alone, Here Is Proof They Didn’t
01.27.2017
Chuck Todd Grills White House Chief Of Staff Reince Priebus On The Muslim Ban
01.29.2017
Slate's Jamelle Bouie Highlights How Bannon Is Injecting Breitbart's White Nationalism Into White House Policies
01.29.2017
Watch ACLU’s Anthony Romero Explain Why Trump’s Muslim Ban Is Unconstitutional And Illegal
01.29.2017
Former Breitbart Chief Now Writing America's Foreign Policy: Trump Gives Stephen Bannon Place On National Security Council
01.29.2017
Trump’s Immigration Order Targeting Muslims Is Greeted With Praise By Conservative Media And Dismay By Experts
01.27.2017
Google Takes Step In Tackling Fake News, But There's Clearly More To Do
01.26.2017
