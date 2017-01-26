Media Matters for America

Fox’s Chris Wallace Ignored Constitutional And Diplomatic Concerns Over Trump’s Muslim Ban Blog 2 hours 59 min ago

Trump Administration Continues Its Blackout Of CNN Blog 3 hours 6 min ago

Former Breitbart Chief Now Writing America's Foreign Policy: Trump Gives Stephen Bannon Place On National Security Council National security experts and media figures denounced President Donald Trump’s “dangerous” decision to give his chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, a prominent role on the National Security Council. Bannon is an extremist anti-Semite who formerly ran the white nationalist “alt-right” website Breitbart.com. Research 3 hours 48 min ago

Chuck Todd Grills White House Chief Of Staff Reince Priebus On The Muslim Ban Video 5 hours 39 min ago

Slate's Jamelle Bouie Highlights How Bannon Is Injecting Breitbart's White Nationalism Into White House Policies Video 6 hours 29 min ago

Watch ACLU’s Anthony Romero Explain Why Trump’s Muslim Ban Is Unconstitutional And Illegal Video 7 hours 22 min ago

Ana Navarro Excoriates Republicans For Not Standing Up To Trump's Unconstitutional Muslim Ban Video 8 hours 7 min ago

Rudy Giuliani Brags That He Crafted Trump's Muslim Ban Video 10 hours 14 min ago

Trump’s Immigration Order Targeting Muslims Is Greeted With Praise By Conservative Media And Dismay By Experts The executive action President Donald Trump has signed to limit immigration of refugees from a group of majority-Muslim countries was condemned by national security experts and media figures when he initially floated them. Those experts have noted that Trump’s plans are unconstitutional and antithetical to American values and that they would cost the U.S. billions of dollars and thousands of jobs. Research

Internet Trolls Are Trying To Get Undocumented Immigrants Rounded Up And Deported Blog

Google Takes Step In Tackling Fake News, But There's Clearly More To Do On January 25, Google announced that it had banned “nearly 200 publishers” from its advertising network for violating its “misrepresentative content policy.” Yet numerous notable violators of the policy that Media Matters already reported to Google remain a part of Google’s AdSense program, showing that while Google may be on the right track, the company still has more work to do. Research

Fake News Purveyors Echo Trump’s Bogus Claims Of Voter Fraud Following President Donald Trump’s vow to launch a federal investigation into his debunked claim that there was massive voter fraud in the 2016 election, numerous websites that Media Matters has identified as purveyors of fake news cheered on Trump’s call and falsely claimed there is massive voter fraud in the United States, an argument that has been repeatedly debunked. Nearly all of these websites are supported, in part, by revenue from Google’s advertising service. Research

White Nationalists And Nativists Want Americans To Pay To Keep America White Blog

Rachel Maddow Details How Trump Is Turning Voice Of America Into His Personal Propaganda Outlet Video

Fox Host Wants Native Americans To Trade Their Opposition To DAPL For Casinos Video

Voter Fraud Myths Pushed By Trump Have Long Been Propagated By Right-Wing Media Throughout his campaign, and continuing now as President, Donald Trump has made a series of baseless claims alleging mass voter fraud in order to either preemptively cast doubt on the election results, or to dispute the fact he didn’t win the popular vote. Trump’s allegations, which ranged from “people are going to walk in” and “vote ten times,” to claiming “he would have won the popular vote had it not been for millions of illegal votes,” and most recently his decision to ask for “a major investigation into voter fraud” are based on a series of myths that right-wing media have pushed for years -- including the arguments that strict voter ID laws are needed to prevent voter fraud, that dead people are voting, and that there is widespread noncitizen voting. Research

We Know The Charlatans Trump Is Relying On For His Dangerous Voter Fraud Lies Blog