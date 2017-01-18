Skip to main content
Diversity & Discrimination
Economy
Education
Elections
Environment & Science
Government
Health Care
Immigration
Inclusion Matters
Justice & Civil Liberties
Media Structures & Regulations
National Security & Foreign Policy
Reproductive Rights
Mythopedia
Media Matters for America
After Massive Crowds, Conservatives Attack Women’s March
Media Should Report That President Trump Is Violating The Constitution
Tell The White House Press Corps: Stand Up To Trump's Blacklist
The White House Press Secretary Declares War On Reality And The Press
Alex Jones: Trump Inauguration Message Was “My Message For Over A Decade”
“Hail Prez Trump!”: White Nationalist Media Celebrate Trump Inauguration
NBC's Chuck Todd: Trump Strategist And Breitbart Chief Stephen Bannon Is "Not Ideological"
Tell Colleges: Don't Let Milo Yiannopoulos Harass Your Students
NBC Must Dump Trump, Sign The Petition Today
Hate Is Bad For Business: Join The Fight To Stop Rush
Eight Things We Learned From Scott Pruitt’s EPA Confirmation Hearing
Report: Trump Ally Roger Stone Under Investigation For Russia Ties
How Years Of The Right-Wing Media’s Obama Hatred Paved The Way For Trump
Journalists Speak Out On How The Press Should Cover President Trump
Jim Hoft Announces That Gateway Pundit Will Be In Trump's White House
Donald Trump: "Fox Has Treated Us Very Well, I Have To Say"
NBC News Latino Debunks Conservative Falsehood About Hispanics And Obamacare
Charles Krauthammer Likens John Lewis' Inauguration Boycott To Sympathizing With Nazis
Right-Wing Media's Latest Conspiracy: CNN Wants Trump Assassinated
Anchor Who Gave “Pizzagate” Conspiracy Credence Previously Worked With Anti-Semitic Outlet
The Rape-Promoting, Misogynist Harassers Who Are A Key Part Of Trump's "Alt-Right" Alliance
Corporation For Public Broadcasting: Reported Trump Privatization Plan Would Be “Devastating” To Public Media
White House Correspondents Association VP Recommends Reporters Sometimes Yield To Trump's "Guerrilla Tactics" For Access
January 18, 2017 10:39 PM EST
President Obama's Final Message To The Press: You Can't Be Sycophants For Those In Power
January 18, 2017 3:39 PM EST
Ben Stein: Obama's Commutation Of Chelsea Manning Shows He's "Anti-Military"
January 17, 2017 6:02 PM EST
Trump Ally Alex Jones: “John Lewis Is A Lying Pile Of Garbage”
January 17, 2017 10:17 AM EST
Joe Scarborough: "I Wish Everyone Would Just Be Quiet" About Trump's Spat With Intelligence Community
January 17, 2017 8:02 AM EST
Carl Bernstein Calls Kellyanne Conway A "Propaganda Minister"
January 11, 2017 9:28 PM EST
Megyn Kelly Links Michelle Obama's Commencement Speech To "A Culture Of Victimization"
May 20, 2015 10:02 PM EDT
Newt Gingrich: Trump Should Use The CNN Confrontation As An Excuse To Break The Press
January 13, 2017 12:28 PM EST
Trump Ally And News Source Alex Jones Regularly Pushes CIA Conspiracy Theories
December 19, 2016 2:42 PM EST
Megyn Kelly, New Face Of NBC News, Spent Election Withholding News From The Public
January 3, 2017 2:07 PM EST
The Press Never Stopped Blaming Obama For Radical GOP Obstruction
Alex Jones On Trump: “It’s Like Alex Jones Is The President”
Meet OANN, Another Right-Wing Outlet Shilling For Trump
"My Shirts Aren't Going To Iron Themselves": Conservatives Launch Attacks On Women’s March
01.21.2017
The White House Press Secretary Just Declared War On Reality And The Press
01.21.2017
"My Shirts Aren't Going To Iron Themselves": Conservatives Launch Attacks On Women’s March
01.21.2017
“Hail Prez Trump!”: White Nationalist Media Celebrate Trump Inauguration
01.20.2017
Alex Jones On Trump Inauguration Speech: “The Message We Heard In This Speech Has Been My Message For Over A Decade”
01.20.2017
NBC's Chuck Todd: Steve Bannon Is "Not Ideological"
01.20.2017
Jim Hoft Announces That Trump Will Allow The Gateway Pundit To Have A Correspondent In The White House
01.19.2017
What Pundits At Trump's Inauguration Called Populism Is Bigotry, Misogyny, And A Love Of Big Money
01.20.2017
Media Should Report That President Trump Is Violating The Constitution -- And It's An Impeachable Offense
01.20.2017
Right-Wing Media's Latest Conspiracy: CNN Wants Trump Assassinated
01.19.2017
