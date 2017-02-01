Media Matters for America

Fox Guest: "Squadrons Of Sex Bureaucrats ... Are Encouraging Women To Say They Were Raped When What They Really Were Was Regretful" Video 35 min 46 sec ago

Right-Wing Media Urge A Great Bureaucratic Purge Conservative media figures praised President Donald Trump’s firing of acting Attorney General Sally Yates and called on him to further purge the federal government of “Obama appointees” and “lifelong leftists.” Trump has also frozen federal hiring and is reportedly considering a “reduction in force.” His press secretary also suggested State Department employees should “get with the program or … go.” Research 9 hours 43 min ago

What The Media Ignore When They Call Gorsuch "Mainstream" Some media have called President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, District Court Judge Neil Gorsuch, “relatively mainstream.” But this label is misleading -- if Trump’s nominee is a “mainstream” conservative judge, it is only because conservative legal thought has shifted to the far right, as The New York Times’ Linda Greenhouse explained. That shift is also reflected in the extreme anti-choice and anti-LGBTQ “originalist” decisions Gorsuch has issued, which have radical impacts that some in the media have downplayed. Research

Trump's White Supremacist Support Is Thrilled With His Supreme Court Pick White nationalists heavily praised President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, lauding the fact he is “old stock American,” "a white male," "WASPy," and not Jewish. Research

Conservative Media Figures Backing Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Are Whitewashing 293 Days Of GOP Obstruction Conservative media figures celebrated President Donald Trump’s nomination of federal appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and suggested the Senate should confirm him. This view is hypocritical in light of the historic Senate GOP obstruction used to kill former President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland, who was a far less ideological choice than Gorsuch. Research

The Muslim Ban Is A Religious Test Built On A False Premise After Trump signed an executive order banning refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, his administration and right-wing media allies defended the action as “perfectly legal” and “not a Muslim ban.” Yet mainstream media figures and experts explained that the executive order’s exception for religious minorities renders it a de facto religious test. Trump and his advisers explicitly called for a Muslim ban during the last year of his campaign, and the administration’s claim that the order’s religious exception is necessitated by disproportionate persecution of Christians in the Middle East has been debunked. Research

Infowars And New DC Chief Jerome Corsi Are A Perfect Match To Cover Donald Trump Alex Jones announced that WorldNetDaily reporter Jerome Corsi will be Infowars.com’s new Washington bureau chief. The appointment is fitting for the discredited pro-Trump website: Corsi was instrumental to the false claim that former President Barack Obama supposedly has a fake birth certificate, and he has a long history of producing shoddy reporting in service of bizarre conspiracy theories. Research

Cable News Hosts Anti-Muslim Extremists To Defend Trump’s Muslim Ban Just a few days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning U.S. entry for refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, CNN and Fox News both hosted anti-immigrant extremists or members of designated hate groups to discuss the president’s move, effectively legitimizing and normalizing these groups. Neither CNN nor Fox correctly labeled any of the guests as belonging to groups that pursue fiercely anti-Muslim, anti-refugee agendas. Research