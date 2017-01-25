Media Matters for America

Skip to main content
Where He Gets His Lies
Fox Host Wants Native Americans To Trade Their Opposition To DAPL For Casinos
Right-Wing Media Generated The Voter Fraud Lies That Trump Is Now Pushing
Facebook’s Trending Topics Adjustments Are Insufficient Half-Measures
How Reporters And Civil Servants Can Thwart Trump’s Anti-Transparency Agenda
Meet Anti-LGBTQ Extremism’s Insidious New Leader
Jake Tapper: Trump Should Start His Investigation With His Own Political Aides
Shepard Smith: "Fox News Is Not Aware Of Any Reliable Studies" That Suggests "There's Widespread Voter Fraud"
Ari Melber: Trump Is Officially Making The Government Engage In A "Deliberate Effort" To Lie
Fake News Purveyors Run With Bigoted Attacks On Women’s March Organizer And Google Helps Them Profit
Voter Fraud Experts: Trump’s “Bizarre” Claim Of Illegal Votes Could Lead To Severe Voter Restrictions
Joe Scarborough Shut Down By Sen. McCain After Claiming Sleep Deprivation Isn’t Torture
Media Should Be Reporting About The Consequences Of A Permanent Hyde Amendment
Fox Host Wants Native Americans To Trade Their Opposition To DAPL For Casinos
January 25, 2017 6:46 PM EST
CNN's Jake Tapper: Trump Should Start With His Own Political Aides If He Wants To Investigate People Registered To Vote In Two States
January 25, 2017 5:04 PM EST
Shepard Smith: "Fox News Is Not Aware Of Any Reliable Studies" That Suggests "There's Widespread Voter Fraud"
January 25, 2017 3:59 PM EST
MSNBC's Ari Melber: By Investigating “False” Claims Of Voter Fraud, Trump Is Creating “A Deliberate Effort … To Lie"
January 25, 2017 1:26 PM EST
CBS Evening News
Spotlights Trump Administration Moves To Silence EPA, Hide "Inconvenient" Climate Change Data
January 25, 2017 11:33 AM EST
"My Shirts Aren't Going To Iron Themselves": Conservatives Launch Attacks On Women’s March
January 21, 2017 2:52 PM EST
Media Should Report That President Trump Is Violating The Constitution -- And It's An Impeachable Offense
January 20, 2017 12:08 PM EST
Carl Bernstein Calls Kellyanne Conway A "Propaganda Minister"
January 11, 2017 9:28 PM EST
Megyn Kelly Links Michelle Obama's Commencement Speech To "A Culture Of Victimization"
May 20, 2015 10:02 PM EDT
Newt Gingrich: Trump Should Use The CNN Confrontation As An Excuse To Break The Press
January 13, 2017 12:28 PM EST
Trump Press Secretary: Media Should Assume Trump Is Correct Unless They "Can Prove Otherwise"
Renowned Liar Sean Spicer Lied About Lying To The Press
Trump Threatens To Invade An American City In Response To A Bill O’Reilly Segment
Charlie Sykes: Trump Is Building "An Alternative Reality Administration"
22 Times Jim Hoft And The Gateway Pundit Were Absurdly Wrong
Segment Shows Life Or Death Consequences Of Obamacare Repeal
A Professor Explains How Trump Distorted His Data To Lie About Voter Fraud
O'Reilly Lies About Undocumented Immigrants Being Able To Vote
Donald Trump, Sean Spicer, And The George Costanza Rule Of Lying
The White House Press Secretary Pivots From Attacking The Press To Gaslighting Them
Tell The White House Press Corps: Stand Up To Trump's Blacklist
Report: Trump Supporters Are Trying To Manipulate French Social Media To Boost The Far Right
Rape-Promoting White Nationalist Announces New Show On "Trump TV"
Venue Cancels White Nationalist Event After Learning Of Group’s Views
Blil O'Reilly Likens Women's March Protesters To Totalitarian Regimes
Trump Embraces Weird Conservative Habit Of Fabricating Crowd Sizes
How An Incoming White House Staffer Attacked Paul Ryan At Breitbart
Conspiracy Outlet Pushes Fake News Story After It Was Debunked
Voter Fraud Experts: Trump’s “Bizarre” Claim Of Illegal Votes Could Lead To Severe Voter Restrictions
01.25.2017
Trump Reportedly Outraged That CNN Doesn't Cover Him Like Fox News
01.25.2017
How Reporters And Civil Servants Can Team Up To Thwart Trump’s Anti-Transparency Agenda
01.25.2017
Meet Anti-LGBTQ Extremism’s Insidious New Leader
01.25.2017
Alex Jones Says Infowars Has Been Invited To Trump’s White House Press Briefings
01.26.2017
Rachel Maddow Details How Trump Is Turning Voice Of America Into His Personal Propaganda Outlet
01.25.2017
Watch President Trump’s Nonsensical Response To ABC Muir’s Voter Fraud Fact Check
01.25.2017
Voter Fraud Myths Pushed By Trump Have Long Been Propagated By Right-Wing Media
01.25.2017
22 Times Jim Hoft And The Gateway Pundit Were Absurdly Wrong
01.25.2017
Renowned Liar Sean Spicer Lied About Lying To The Press
01.24.2017
Diversity & Discrimination
Economy
Education
Elections
Environment & Science
Government
Health Care
Immigration
Inclusion Matters
Justice & Civil Liberties
Media Structures & Regulations
National Security & Foreign Policy
Reproductive Rights