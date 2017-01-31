Media Matters for America

Trump's White Supremacist Support Is Thrilled With His Supreme Court Pick White nationalists heavily praised President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, lauding the fact he is “old stock American,” "a white male," "WASPy," and not Jewish. Research 2 min 38 sec ago

Alex Jones Compares Infowars In The White House Press Room To The Desegregation Of Baseball Video 1 hour 56 min ago

Wall Street Journal Reporters Concerned About Paper's Softer Trump Coverage Blog 2 hours 24 min ago

Conservative Media Figures Backing Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Are Whitewashing 293 Days Of GOP Obstruction Conservative media figures celebrated President Donald Trump’s nomination of federal appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and suggested the Senate should confirm him. This view is hypocritical in light of the historic Senate GOP obstruction used to kill former President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland, who was a far less ideological choice than Gorsuch. Research 2 hours 25 min ago

Media Matters' Angelo Carusone: Fake News Has "Always Existed," But Social Media And A Lying President Have Amplified Its Reach Video 2 hours 58 min ago

Here Are The Hacks In Charge Of Broadcasting Trump's Propaganda Internationally Blog 4 hours 18 min ago

Canada’s "Alt-Right" Mosque Shooter, And What He Means For Right-Wing Media Blog 4 hours 31 min ago

Trump Ally Roger Stone Goes On RT And Defends Russia From Allegations Of Election Interference Video 6 hours 26 min ago

What It Would Mean To Have Infowars In The White House Press Room Blog 7 hours 33 min ago

White Supremacist Launches Harassment Campaign On Journalist For Tying Him To White Supremacy Blog

CNN Just Hired The Worst Economist In The World Blog

The Muslim Ban Is A Religious Test Built On A False Premise After Trump signed an executive order banning refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, his administration and right-wing media allies defended the action as “perfectly legal” and “not a Muslim ban.” Yet mainstream media figures and experts explained that the executive order’s exception for religious minorities renders it a de facto religious test. Trump and his advisers explicitly called for a Muslim ban during the last year of his campaign, and the administration’s claim that the order’s religious exception is necessitated by disproportionate persecution of Christians in the Middle East has been debunked. Research

Infowars And New DC Chief Jerome Corsi Are A Perfect Match To Cover Donald Trump Alex Jones announced that WorldNetDaily reporter Jerome Corsi will be Infowars.com’s new Washington bureau chief. The appointment is fitting for the discredited pro-Trump website: Corsi was instrumental to the false claim that former President Barack Obama supposedly has a fake birth certificate, and he has a long history of producing shoddy reporting in service of bizarre conspiracy theories. Research

Cable News Hosts Anti-Muslim Extremists To Defend Trump’s Muslim Ban Just a few days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning U.S. entry for refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, CNN and Fox News both hosted anti-immigrant extremists or members of designated hate groups to discuss the president’s move, effectively legitimizing and normalizing these groups. Neither CNN nor Fox correctly labeled any of the guests as belonging to groups that pursue fiercely anti-Muslim, anti-refugee agendas. Research

STUDY: Networks Fail To Report Consequences Of Trump’s Unprecedented Expansion Of The Global Gag Rule On January 23, President Donald Trump issued an executive order reinstating and secretly expanding the scope of the global gag rule, an anti-choice restriction banning the U.S. from providing foreign aid to nongovernmental organizations that privately fund or promote abortion care. A Media Matters study found that in a week of evening coverage on the three major cable news networks, only MSNBC reported on the disastrous consequences of Trump’s reinstatement and unprecedented expansion of the global gag rule. Research

Far Right Media Cite Rumors And Fake News Outlets To Erroneously Report Canadian Mosque Attacker Was A Muslim Blog

Right-Wing Media Wrongly Cite Obama To Justify Trump’s Muslim Ban Right-wing media figures echoed misleading claims from President Donald Trump’s administration that his executive order seeking to ban travel from seven specific, predominantly Muslim countries “came from the Obama administration,” citing what they call a 2011 “ban” on “immigration from Iraq” and the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Prevention Act of 2015. But, as experts have noted, the comparison to the Obama administration's actions in 2011 and 2015 are “misleading,” as “The Obama administration’s 2011 review came in response to specific threat information” and was not an “outright ban,” and the 2015 legislation still allowed visa applications from those seven countries. Research

A Refugee Tells CNN How He Loves America After Escaping Persecution In Syria Video

Trump Administration Continues Its Blackout Of CNN Blog

Former Breitbart Chief Now Writing America's Foreign Policy: Trump Gives Stephen Bannon Place On National Security Council National security experts and media figures denounced President Donald Trump’s “dangerous” decision to give his chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, a prominent role on the National Security Council. Bannon is an extremist anti-Semite who formerly ran the white nationalist “alt-right” website Breitbart.com. Research

Chuck Todd Grills White House Chief Of Staff Reince Priebus On The Muslim Ban Video